Master of Pieces © Jigsaw Puzzles update for 27 December 2022

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Free chapter full of beautiful art is here!

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Enjoy 16 winter, New Year and Christmas themed beautiful pictures for free. Happy Holidays!

