Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 27 December 2022

Update Notes: v0.10.47

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES & Balance:

  • Three settings have been added:
  • Offline Earnings: Turn off to disable offline hero and loot progress.
  • Auto-Travel: With Auto-Proceed acquired, disable to prevent changing zones after defeating bosses.
  • Show Hero Max Health: Turn on to display Heroes' maximum health beneath current health in battle.
  • Upgraded passive skills for faceted versions of the Legionnaire, Samurai and Berserker.
  • Rebalanced some global stat modifiers from hero levels.

FIXES:

  • Gold/Experience Potions indicator positions adjusted.
  • The Tank hero will no longer display a weapon, if equipped.

