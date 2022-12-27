Update Notes: v0.10.47

FEATURES & Balance:
- Three settings have been added:
- Offline Earnings: Turn off to disable offline hero and loot progress.
- Auto-Travel: With Auto-Proceed acquired, disable to prevent changing zones after defeating bosses.
- Show Hero Max Health: Turn on to display Heroes' maximum health beneath current health in battle.
- Upgraded passive skills for faceted versions of the Legionnaire, Samurai and Berserker.
- Rebalanced some global stat modifiers from hero levels.
FIXES:
- Gold/Experience Potions indicator positions adjusted.
- The Tank hero will no longer display a weapon, if equipped.
