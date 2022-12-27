 Skip to content

Mercury Fallen update for 27 December 2022

Patch Update 35.2

Patch Update 35.2 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hope everyone had a great Christmas and Holiday. This is just a quick hot fix to address a critical issue.

  • Fixed: Unable to open found stasis capsules

