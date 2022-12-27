 Skip to content

Bard Idle update for 27 December 2022

Illustrations and Megadwarfs

In the fifth chapter of the ballad, you will have to add an illustration

to receive one of twelve powerful bonuses.

A new Megadwarfs mode has been added!

Megadwarfs mode replaces regular dwarf mode.
Megadwarfs are very good at making jelly.
Reach the bronze league to unlock it.

Additions and improvements:

  • Fixed a bug with the Dragon eye that made it impossible to use the
    bonus after a concert or burning ballad.
  • Soup spice images no longer stick out of the button.
  • If you have a large number of spices, the description can be scrolled.
  • Now, when you open the achievement menu through a notification,
    you are taken directly to the achievement.
  • Achievements are divided into two screens - 'Achievements by zones' and 'Other achievements'.
  • In the quests menu, added the ability to see a total list of multipliers for all completed quests.
  • Made a scroll for the Hall of Fame.
  • Changed the algorithm for playing sound when quickly obtaining several levels of the ballad.
  • Desert worms shoot more accurately.
  • In the additional options you can choose a new look for your cursor.

