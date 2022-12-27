Illustrations and Megadwarfs

**
In the fifth chapter of the ballad, you will have to add an illustration
**
to receive one of twelve powerful bonuses.
**
A new Megadwarfs mode has been added!
**
Megadwarfs mode replaces regular dwarf mode.
Megadwarfs are very good at making jelly.
Reach the bronze league to unlock it.
Additions and improvements:
- Fixed a bug with the Dragon eye that made it impossible to use the
bonus after a concert or burning ballad.
- Soup spice images no longer stick out of the button.
- If you have a large number of spices, the description can be scrolled.
- Now, when you open the achievement menu through a notification,
you are taken directly to the achievement.
- Achievements are divided into two screens - 'Achievements by zones' and 'Other achievements'.
- In the quests menu, added the ability to see a total list of multipliers for all completed quests.
- Made a scroll for the Hall of Fame.
- Changed the algorithm for playing sound when quickly obtaining several levels of the ballad.
- Desert worms shoot more accurately.
- In the additional options you can choose a new look for your cursor.
