v1.28.3: Movement, VR + Engine Updates! System Escape new game released!

- Run speed and acceleration significantly increased
- Reduced visual size of hand and gun in VR (not so chunky)
- Fixed "Strategic Vision" crosshairs from rotating oddly when looking around in VR
- Tweaks to endgame scene visuals
- Fixed a bug that caused sounds to not stop when returning to the main menu
- Updated to Focus Engine 4.10.2 (should help with frame rate lag spikes, among other things)
New stealthy "made for VR" (but VR not required) action game:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186670/System_Escape/
- Phr00t
Changed files in this update