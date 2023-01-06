 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

8089 update for 6 January 2023

v1.28.3: Movement, VR + Engine Updates! System Escape new game released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10221135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Run speed and acceleration significantly increased
  • Reduced visual size of hand and gun in VR (not so chunky)
  • Fixed "Strategic Vision" crosshairs from rotating oddly when looking around in VR
  • Tweaks to endgame scene visuals
  • Fixed a bug that caused sounds to not stop when returning to the main menu
  • Updated to Focus Engine 4.10.2 (should help with frame rate lag spikes, among other things)

New stealthy "made for VR" (but VR not required) action game:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2186670/System_Escape/

  • Phr00t

Changed files in this update

8089 Content Depot 1593281
  • Loading history…
8089 Linux Depot 1593282
  • Loading history…
8089 Mac Depot 1593283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link