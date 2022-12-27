Chapter 6 has arrived!

Chapter 6 change log:
- Full native translation for Brazilian Portuguese.
- Full native translation for Latin American Spanish.
- Full native translation for French.
- Partial native translation for Italian (Chapter 6 will be done and included, Chapters 1 - 5 will be patched in at a later date).
- Ability to name your save games so players can keep track of their paths and choices. You can enable/disable this in the Preferences menu. It is disabled by default.
- Gallery with unique renders for every scene in the game. Includes Chapters 1 & 2. Chapters 3 & 4 will come this weekend, with 5 & 6 coming next week. This will also eventually include animations from within the game!
- ~1,000 new renders.
- Over 30 new 60fps animations
- Average full game play time is now over 10 hours long
Fixes:
- Started process of re-rendering images from early development so they are higher quality. This will be ongoing.
- Several grammatical fixes from early chapters. This will be ongoing.
