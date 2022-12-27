 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Between Two Worlds update for 27 December 2022

Chapter 6 has arrived!

Share · View all patches · Build 10220975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Chapter 6 change log:

  • Full native translation for Brazilian Portuguese.
  • Full native translation for Latin American Spanish.
  • Full native translation for French.
  • Partial native translation for Italian (Chapter 6 will be done and included, Chapters 1 - 5 will be patched in at a later date).
  • Ability to name your save games so players can keep track of their paths and choices. You can enable/disable this in the Preferences menu. It is disabled by default.
  • Gallery with unique renders for every scene in the game. Includes Chapters 1 & 2. Chapters 3 & 4 will come this weekend, with 5 & 6 coming next week. This will also eventually include animations from within the game!
  • ~1,000 new renders.
  • Over 30 new 60fps animations
  • Average full game play time is now over 10 hours long

Fixes:

  • Started process of re-rendering images from early development so they are higher quality. This will be ongoing.
  • Several grammatical fixes from early chapters. This will be ongoing.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1975285
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link