Dec 27 patch notes

This patch fixes the following:
- Finished updating all Level 1 dungeons so that the skeleton mage can use Raise Dead I (Level I) once in each dungeon. This will be updated again so that the skeleton mage can raise a new friendly skeleton after killing an enemy and there isn't already a friendly skeleton.
- Fix for a bug that occurs when playing as the knight class where the player receives a Steam Achievement for the fallen knight and myrddin classes as well.
- Updated the compass bar graphic (above in the middle of the screen) to use only cardinal directions without degrees between them.
- Shrunk the compass rose size in the top right corner.
- Fixed a bug that occurred when the player would press N to bring up the talent tree / stat point UI and then pressed another UI button such as O, K, or I, causing the mouse rotation to not resume unless the player hit Escape twice to toggle on/off the pause menu.
- Fixed Level 1 portal icons to use the correct icons for dungeons and for the Farming Town.
Changed files in this update