A really big update to the game:
- Demo version is now available for free play. It consists of 3 levels.
- A new environment for some levels: MODERN CITY. Feel yourself as you just play squash in city park at clear weekend day.
- New perk "Master of Slo-mo' was added to game. It allows you to collect and laucnh slo-mos at suitable moment.
- New bonus "Random Kill' which you can harvest from bright flying lights. It just does what expect of it: destroy 1 random brick in level.
- New textures for energy grid. Before there was a single texture. Now there are 4 different textures, which can be found in different levels.
New road map for 2023 for VRkanoid:
- Multuyplayer mode.
- Level editor.
And, as usual:
- Minor changes and improvements.
- Fixed a lot of bugs.
- Added new ones ;)
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update