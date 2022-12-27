 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

VRkanoid - Brick Breaking Game update for 27 December 2022

Update #2

Share · View all patches · Build 10220749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A really big update to the game:

  • Demo version is now available for free play. It consists of 3 levels.
  • A new environment for some levels: MODERN CITY. Feel yourself as you just play squash in city park at clear weekend day.
  • New perk "Master of Slo-mo' was added to game. It allows you to collect and laucnh slo-mos at suitable moment.
  • New bonus "Random Kill' which you can harvest from bright flying lights. It just does what expect of it: destroy 1 random brick in level.
  • New textures for energy grid. Before there was a single texture. Now there are 4 different textures, which can be found in different levels.

New road map for 2023 for VRkanoid:

  • Multuyplayer mode.
  • Level editor.

And, as usual:

  • Minor changes and improvements.
  • Fixed a lot of bugs.
  • Added new ones ;)

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

VRkanoid - Brick Breaking Game Content Depot 1830981
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link