Being Ball update for 27 December 2022

Small Patch

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some light bulbs misplaced in level 2-6.
  • The non-spawning splashes seems to magically fixed itself. Issue was related to Unity's VFX graph.

