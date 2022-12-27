0.98 update date

Version 0.98 update
- Normal attack changed to automatic attack
- Mountains of Beasts update scene
- Modify some attack methods
- Samsara update
- Realm repair added
- The effect of weapon spirit is added
- Some objects in the scene are translucent
