百煉登神 Playtest update for 27 December 2022

0.98 update date

27 December 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 0.98 update

  1. Normal attack changed to automatic attack
  2. Mountains of Beasts update scene
  3. Modify some attack methods
  4. Samsara update
  5. Realm repair added
  6. The effect of weapon spirit is added
  7. Some objects in the scene are translucent

