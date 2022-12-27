Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 07

Additions / Changes
- Character Select Screen
- Music plays over whole game (no interruption when loading scenes)
- Samichlaus Character now has a Shotgun
- Decreased the lightning damage multiplier from 120% to 60%
- Decreased the damage of the skull spells from 50% to 40%
- Added Sound that indicates when weapon reloaded
- Added sound that indicates when you're out of ammo
- The manual input detection is a bit less sensitive now and will reset after 0.5s
hopefully reducing the amount of unwanted manuals
