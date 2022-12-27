 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Motordoom Playtest update for 27 December 2022

Motördoom Alpha Playtest Patch 07

Share · View all patches · Build 10220554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Additions / Changes

  • Character Select Screen
  • Music plays over whole game (no interruption when loading scenes)
  • Samichlaus Character now has a Shotgun
  • Decreased the lightning damage multiplier from 120% to 60%
  • Decreased the damage of the skull spells from 50% to 40%
  • Added Sound that indicates when weapon reloaded
  • Added sound that indicates when you're out of ammo
  • The manual input detection is a bit less sensitive now and will reset after 0.5s
    hopefully reducing the amount of unwanted manuals

Changed files in this update

Depot 2248371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link