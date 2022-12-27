 Skip to content

SCP: Labrat update for 27 December 2022

v2.032 Patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Added a debug menu for infinite loading screen bugs
  • Fixed some errors when joining a multiplayer game

The debug menu can be accessed with F2, please send us this info when reporting this bug

