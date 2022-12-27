Patch 1.1.5

Experimental
- Added multiplayer support to Town!
You can now find fellow players when you're in Town. Each Town instance is separated per game mode and hardcore/softcore.
Major
- Fixed some active ranged skills that did not trigger correctly, such as Thunderstrike, Ice Blast, etc.
Minor
- Additional optimizations (should be most noticable with many projectiles and monster aura effects)
- Increased loot generation speed (item drops now appear faster)
- One-handed melee weapons and Crossbows can now be equipped together with a Tome
- Fixed item affix value ranges that weren't up-to-date on server (rolling on certain items could generate a higher value than shown in the game client)
- Fixed Intimidate - Intimidating Presence idle mastery that didn't pull monsters correctly
- Fixed Muninn that applied a buff incorrectly
- Fixed frozen arrow idle mastery that wasn't working properly
Changed files in this update