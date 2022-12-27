 Skip to content

Nordicandia update for 27 December 2022

Patch 1.1.5

Patch 1.1.5 · Build 10220286 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Experimental

  • Added multiplayer support to Town!
    You can now find fellow players when you're in Town. Each Town instance is separated per game mode and hardcore/softcore.

Major

  • Fixed some active ranged skills that did not trigger correctly, such as Thunderstrike, Ice Blast, etc.

Minor

  • Additional optimizations (should be most noticable with many projectiles and monster aura effects)
  • Increased loot generation speed (item drops now appear faster)
  • One-handed melee weapons and Crossbows can now be equipped together with a Tome
  • Fixed item affix value ranges that weren't up-to-date on server (rolling on certain items could generate a higher value than shown in the game client)
  • Fixed Intimidate - Intimidating Presence idle mastery that didn't pull monsters correctly
  • Fixed Muninn that applied a buff incorrectly
  • Fixed frozen arrow idle mastery that wasn't working properly

