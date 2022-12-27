Patch Released for 10.2.0

This patch addresses the following in version 10.2.0:
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed a game to start with a disabled player in the lineup after a deactivation transaction. With this fix the lineup will now be marked as invalid with messages explaining the lineup issue and the user will not be allowed to start the game without fixing the lineup issue.
- Fixed an issue that allowed the user to enter a SB Board Game Companion command without specifying what runner should steal.
- Updated the WP and PB Board Game Companion commands so that you can specify that a trailing runner is out on the play. (e.g., PBR1X** passed ball, runners advance two bases, runner on first is thrown out at third by the catcher). The Board Game Companion Cheat Sheet was updated to reflect this change.
