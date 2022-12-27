 Skip to content

Luna & Monsters TD -The deprived magical kingdom- update for 27 December 2022

Balance adjustment implemented.

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

More towers available in the early stages.
Simplified the tutorial.
Adjusted the balance of the early stages.

