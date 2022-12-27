Update Notes For Version 0.2.282

News & Changes
- Leaderboard now display user avatars
- Settings Changed
- Key Bindings Added
- Sudden Stop setting added. When it on stop player immediately when you release movement key and when it off gradually stop instead.
- Music & Sfx sliders seperated
- Player Continue move upon moving to next level on rush mod if movemement button keep pressed
- Hookshot Target effect Changed
- Hookshot cooldown reduced to 0.5 seconds from 0.7
- Hell VIII Rework
- Underground IX Rework
- Underground VII Rework
- Underground IV Rework
- Bug Fix:Not able to displayer user score on leaderboard when rank is too low is fixed
- Bug Fix:Bug that let you able to jump multiple time fixed
- Bug Fix:Saw direction indicator lines not being visible fixed
Our Socials
- Join Discord
- [Instagram](www.instagram.com/halil.cevikx)
- Website
New leaderboard with player avatar
Keybindings:
Vanilla Rush:
Changed files in this update