Hell Runner update for 27 December 2022

Update Notes For Version 0.2.282

Update Notes For Version 0.2.282

Patchnotes via Steam Community

News & Changes

  • Leaderboard now display user avatars
  • Settings Changed
  • Key Bindings Added
  • Sudden Stop setting added. When it on stop player immediately when you release movement key and when it off gradually stop instead.
  • Music & Sfx sliders seperated
  • Player Continue move upon moving to next level on rush mod if movemement button keep pressed
  • Hookshot Target effect Changed
  • Hookshot cooldown reduced to 0.5 seconds from 0.7
  • Hell VIII Rework
  • Underground IX Rework
  • Underground VII Rework
  • Underground IV Rework
  • Bug Fix:Not able to displayer user score on leaderboard when rank is too low is fixed
  • Bug Fix:Bug that let you able to jump multiple time fixed
  • Bug Fix:Saw direction indicator lines not being visible fixed

New leaderboard with player avatar

Keybindings:

Vanilla Rush:

