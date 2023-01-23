 Skip to content

Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator update for 23 January 2023

Full release of the Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator

Build 10219819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Sappers

We have some bombastic information for you.

Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator is finally leaving Early Acces!

We are proud to finally say that we have completed work on our game.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083070/Sapper__Defuse_The_Bomb_Simulator/

List of changes:

  • New system for defusing large bombs
  • New map: Canals
  • More story-driven missions
  • New mechanics: Sapper Vision
  • New explosive types: pipe bomb (Pipe Bomb) and Booby Trap with new mechanics
  • Mode for daltonists
  • Improved visual side of the game
  • New bomb placement
  • Bug fixes
  • Notes to find during the game

Enjoy the game!
Developers.

Changed files in this update

Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator Content Depot 1083071
