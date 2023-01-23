Full release of the Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator

Dear Sappers
We have some bombastic information for you.
Sapper - Defuse The Bomb Simulator is finally leaving Early Acces!
We are proud to finally say that we have completed work on our game.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1083070/Sapper__Defuse_The_Bomb_Simulator/
List of changes:
- New system for defusing large bombs
- New map: Canals
- More story-driven missions
- New mechanics: Sapper Vision
- New explosive types: pipe bomb (Pipe Bomb) and Booby Trap with new mechanics
- Mode for daltonists
- Improved visual side of the game
- New bomb placement
- Bug fixes
- Notes to find during the game
Enjoy the game!
Developers.
Changed files in this update