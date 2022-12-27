Hotfix 0.9.61

Balance:
- Zhu's Detonator power reduced from 220% to 200%,
- Nadia's Assassinate power reduced from 100%-300% to 100%-280%.
- Updated elite chance for some late-game encounters.
Cosmetics:
- Updated FX for the Champion buff application.
- Updated FX and animation for Erzsie's Blood Ritual.
- Adjusted volume for XP bar sounds.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to the Undead Horde quest.
- Effects that are meant to destroy debuffs no longer also remove positive effects.
- New highest difficulty encounters now correctly appear on Gauntlet and "Ultimate" tier quests.
- Fixed some wording and typos in new quests description.
- Boss explosion effect now correctly takes enemy's scale into account.
Changed files in this update