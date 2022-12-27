 Skip to content

Bonfire update for 27 December 2022

Hotfix 0.9.61

Hotfix 0.9.61

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Balance:
  • Zhu's Detonator power reduced from 220% to 200%,
  • Nadia's Assassinate power reduced from 100%-300% to 100%-280%.
  • Updated elite chance for some late-game encounters.
Cosmetics:
  • Updated FX for the Champion buff application.
  • Updated FX and animation for Erzsie's Blood Ritual.
  • Adjusted volume for XP bar sounds.
Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a crash related to the Undead Horde quest.
  • Effects that are meant to destroy debuffs no longer also remove positive effects.
  • New highest difficulty encounters now correctly appear on Gauntlet and "Ultimate" tier quests.
  • Fixed some wording and typos in new quests description.
  • Boss explosion effect now correctly takes enemy's scale into account.

