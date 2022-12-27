 Skip to content

Absolute Territory update for 27 December 2022

Patch 2.4.2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview - fixed a game stopper

  • Fixed - issue preventing progress in 'Risk Reduction' campaign mission (thanks kschang77)
  • Fixed - changed the first displayed waypoint from World Space to Static Space in 'Risk Reduction'

