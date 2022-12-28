 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 28 December 2022

12.28 Updating Bulletins

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Added an Alchemist level, which makes it easier to control fires

  2. Newly added refining furnaces with different grades and attributes will greatly improve the efficiency of refining

  3. Fixed NPCS sometimes focusing on the Herb Garden

  4. Fixed item tiles not loading

  5. Fixed NPCS 'stats and skills not showing correctly

  6. Added NPCS 'hate linkage mechanism

  7. Optimized the favorability and UI presentation of NPCS 'social relationships

  8. Optimized the movement performance of monsters in battle

  9. Improved Avatar drop in Badlands and Kunlun Secrets

  10. Some other BUG fixes

