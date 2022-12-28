-
Added an Alchemist level, which makes it easier to control fires
Newly added refining furnaces with different grades and attributes will greatly improve the efficiency of refining
Fixed NPCS sometimes focusing on the Herb Garden
Fixed item tiles not loading
Fixed NPCS 'stats and skills not showing correctly
Added NPCS 'hate linkage mechanism
Optimized the favorability and UI presentation of NPCS 'social relationships
Optimized the movement performance of monsters in battle
Improved Avatar drop in Badlands and Kunlun Secrets
Some other BUG fixes
轮回修仙路 update for 28 December 2022
12.28 Updating Bulletins
