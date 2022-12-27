A new update is available!

Another patch for Metro Simulator 2 is here!
Changelog:
- Indication of distance between you and next traffic light has been added under the next speed limit indicator.
- Speed limit indicator now flashes when you pass a traffic light so that it's easier to notice when the speed limit changes.
- Fixed a bug that could skip the step in Nomernoy tutorial if you jump near the cabin.
- Fixed passengers' behavior on Novye Cheryomushki.
- Fixed walk animation for one of the passenger types.
- If any language except for Russian is selected, station names are now easier to read in the main menu.
- Adjusted logics of scoring points in Train transfer scenario so that required score is not negative.
- Adjusted logics of some lamps in Nomernoy cabin.
- When train approaches speed limit, it automatically disables acceleration circuits, but it takes some time. This time was shortened to better match the real experience.
*Screenshot by ER2T-7217
How about joining our Discord server?
Here's the link: http://discord.gg/invite/9eHyYap
And a page on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kishmishstudio
Changed files in this update