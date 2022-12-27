 Skip to content

Metro Simulator 2 update for 27 December 2022

A new update is available!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Another patch for Metro Simulator 2 is here!

Changelog:

  • Indication of distance between you and next traffic light has been added under the next speed limit indicator.
  • Speed limit indicator now flashes when you pass a traffic light so that it's easier to notice when the speed limit changes.
  • Fixed a bug that could skip the step in Nomernoy tutorial if you jump near the cabin.
  • Fixed passengers' behavior on Novye Cheryomushki.
  • Fixed walk animation for one of the passenger types.
  • If any language except for Russian is selected, station names are now easier to read in the main menu.
  • Adjusted logics of scoring points in Train transfer scenario so that required score is not negative.
  • Adjusted logics of some lamps in Nomernoy cabin.
  • When train approaches speed limit, it automatically disables acceleration circuits, but it takes some time. This time was shortened to better match the real experience.

*Screenshot by ER2T-7217

