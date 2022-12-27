- Fixed a bug where the effects of Icy Pillar were not applied correctly on enemies.
- Fixed a bug where the drowning damage from water tiles was not applied correctly on enemies.
Of Blades & Tails update for 27 December 2022
Patch 0.12.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
