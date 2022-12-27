Hey all, we are back with Early Access Patch 18! This patch contains some bug fixes from Update 5, including a fix for the bots!

Patch Notes

Fixed major issue with bot navigation on Asylum, Theatre, and Doll Factory. Bot navigation was completely broken on these maps. Apologies and let us know if you see any other issues!

Improvements to bot pathing on Mall (in the elevator), as well as on Mansion, Museum, and Graveyard

Mall collision fixes: signs, under the stage, near Cafe, etc

Fixed profile borders/levels in the Customize -> Titles menu

Improved the Mall photobooth printout animation, the photo rotates out properly and then rotates back in if the player leaves

Other misc collision and bug fixes

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!