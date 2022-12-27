 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 27 December 2022

Early Access Patch 18

Share · View all patches · Build 10219057 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all, we are back with Early Access Patch 18! This patch contains some bug fixes from Update 5, including a fix for the bots!

Patch Notes

  • Fixed major issue with bot navigation on Asylum, Theatre, and Doll Factory. Bot navigation was completely broken on these maps. Apologies and let us know if you see any other issues!
  • Improvements to bot pathing on Mall (in the elevator), as well as on Mansion, Museum, and Graveyard
  • Mall collision fixes: signs, under the stage, near Cafe, etc
  • Fixed profile borders/levels in the Customize -> Titles menu
  • Improved the Mall photobooth printout animation, the photo rotates out properly and then rotates back in if the player leaves
  • Other misc collision and bug fixes

Thanks again for all of your feedback and bug reports! If you haven't already, join us on our Discord and say hi! 👋

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

Changed files in this update

Midnight Ghost Hunt Content Depot 915811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link