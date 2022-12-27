Patch V1.0.2 Fixes:
-Fixed a continuity error with one of the Story event Holograms.
-The Traveller in Diamond Desert can no longer be seen idling on the map edge.
-A potential softlock involving enemies in Acrylic Mountain is fixed.
-Updated the Landmines in Acrylic Mountain for clarity purposes.
-Fixed a problem with the camera panning too far down in Grand Casino.
-The deforestation robots in Green Isle now disappear after progressing far enough into the story.
-Some collision issues in Acrylic Mountain have been fixed.
-An invisible barrier relating to a story event in Acrylic Glacier has been removed.
-Fixed a cutscene error in Acrylic Mountain.
-Fixed some cut off dialogue in the Acrylic Jail level.
-Corrected continuity of NPC Face graphics.
-The 'Time played' statistic in the Pause Menu now denotes the time as 'Seconds.'
-Updated the in game Credits.
Stoney's Adventure update for 27 December 2022
V1.0.2
