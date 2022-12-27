Patch V1.0.2 Fixes:

-Fixed a continuity error with one of the Story event Holograms.

-The Traveller in Diamond Desert can no longer be seen idling on the map edge.

-A potential softlock involving enemies in Acrylic Mountain is fixed.

-Updated the Landmines in Acrylic Mountain for clarity purposes.

-Fixed a problem with the camera panning too far down in Grand Casino.

-The deforestation robots in Green Isle now disappear after progressing far enough into the story.

-Some collision issues in Acrylic Mountain have been fixed.

-An invisible barrier relating to a story event in Acrylic Glacier has been removed.

-Fixed a cutscene error in Acrylic Mountain.

-Fixed some cut off dialogue in the Acrylic Jail level.

-Corrected continuity of NPC Face graphics.

-The 'Time played' statistic in the Pause Menu now denotes the time as 'Seconds.'

-Updated the in game Credits.