Early Access v.1.1.0.26169 Patch

Hello Captains!
We have fixed the following known issues:
- Fixed the error pop-up while clicking “Upload Creative Workshop" in the map editor
- Fixed the issue that maps in the Creative Workshop could not be displayed in custom games
- Fixed the problem that Bilson's attack power did not increase after learning the "Eagle Eye" skill in the Last Stand mode.
- Fixed the problem where the ranking scores are displayed beyond the UI interface in the endless mode leaderboard of the Last Stand mode.
- Fixed the problem that some computer models would crash while the game was in progress.
Changed files in this update