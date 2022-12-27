 Skip to content

Alien Marauder update for 27 December 2022

Early Access v.1.1.0.26169 Patch

Build 10218920

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Captains!
We have fixed the following known issues:

  • Fixed the error pop-up while clicking “Upload Creative Workshop" in the map editor
  • Fixed the issue that maps in the Creative Workshop could not be displayed in custom games
  • Fixed the problem that Bilson's attack power did not increase after learning the "Eagle Eye" skill in the Last Stand mode.
  • Fixed the problem where the ranking scores are displayed beyond the UI interface in the endless mode leaderboard of the Last Stand mode.
  • Fixed the problem that some computer models would crash while the game was in progress.

