Zombie Slapper Update 0.1

This update adds a boss fight, quality of life changes, bug fixes, optimization, and more! This update is roughly 66mb in size and sets the framework for the future of the game. Check out the patch notes below for full details!

<New Features>

Added an Easter Egg boss fight to the current map. This will take multiple obscure steps to complete and there is no real description on how to do it however when you successfully complete a step a notification sound will play. After completing all steps a boss encounter will happen and if you beat the boss you complete the Easter Egg. I will release a guide separate from the game at a later date but for now I would like to see who can figure it out with out a guide.

Added a small amount of back story to the game. As of now it only consists of a map description at the main menu as well as some cutscenes when you reach the boss encounter. I plan on adding more in future updates in the form of collectables that are placed throughout the map.

Added an animation when you start the game at main menu as well as when you load into the selected map.

Added a loading screen between the Main Menu and the map instead of just having the game come to a stand still.

Added 3 new secret achievements associated with the new Easter Egg.

Introduced "Permanent Buffs", when you beat this boss encounter you unlock a permanent buff that you will get the bonuses from any time you play the game and will persist through all future maps. When I add more maps and boss fights in the future they will also come with permanent buffs but for now there is only one that is unlockable.

<Adjustments>

Changed the name of "Bounty Hunter Hat" to "The Chorito".

Moved the power-up station in front of the church over to the helipad in the military checkpoint.

Made various minor adjustments to the map, definitely has nothing to do with the easter egg.....

Changed the look of trap kill zones and made them a little more accurate to where the kill zone is.

Changed the hit box on the Slapapult trap, it was originally way larger than intended resulting in zombies being killed far away from the trap.

Increased the speed at which you can use the base slap attack.

Greatly reduced how often the slow down time effect activates while using the all crit power up.

Replaced the "Start Game" button with an "Select Operation" button that will pull up a new menu from which you can choose a map you would like to play. There is still only one map, but this is setting up the framework for future ones.

<Optimization>

Performed some backend adjustments to help the game run smoother and should result in less CPU usage overall. Almost every single script in the game received adjustments and, while I did quite a bit of testing myself, this may result in various bugs throughout the game.

<Quality of Life>

Updated the mini-map to show the actual map objects instead of just cubes. Also updated all of the minimap icons to look a little more clean.

Updated the buy menu with a small description for each item if you can't purchase it for any reason other than not enough currency. Also added an indicator for how many extra lives you can purchase per game in the buy menu.

<Clean-Up>

Changed the overall look of the fire effect that appears with the zombie fire power-up. It now also doesn't stay on the ground when you kill the zombies.

Removed the bars that showed how much time was left in a power-up and replaced it with a countdown text instead.

Balanced the audio across the game to all be on relatively the same level. This results in everything being overall quieter, would love feedback especially on this. I will also be doing more audio work in the next patch.

Corrected a couple of text errors through the game.

<Bug Fixes>