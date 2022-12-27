 Skip to content

Shinonome update for 27 December 2022

v0.9.8 Limited Time Offer: Winter Meal Offerings, etc.

■Changes :

  • Limited-time meals “Nihachi Soba” and “Rice Cake Soup” are now available at “Misogi” and “Gyou” restaurants.
  • The composition of “Outskirts” of “Tsuchimikado Estate” in “Harae” was partially changed.
  • The action logic of the transformed “Izuna” was partially changed.

■Bug Fixes :

  • Fixed a problem in which “Izuna” did not transform into “Helm Nuppe”.
  • In the item help for “Izuna Spirit Tube”, Quantity3 was corrected to 1.
  • Fixed a problem in which the corpse of Ayakashi who fell into a pit was disappearing.
  • Fixed other minor glitches.

