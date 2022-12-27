- Preemptive holes patching has been added. Holes can now be patched even if they haven't caused floods yet.
- The mechanics of estimating the distance delta between ships, which is used by the AI, have been slightly changed. Distance estimation error now decreases slightly with each turn as ships get closer or farther away.
- The buoyancy calculation method in the main menu scene has been changed to a faster one (the same as used in the battle 3D scene).
- ‘Underwater blur’ slider has been added to the Settings UI.
- Increased the maximum zoom out distance and the default zoom out distance for the camera that follows projectile salvos.
- In case of a miss, the waiting interval has been increased before switching from the camera following salvos to the ship's camera.
- The minimum problem level and the minimum module damage, which were previously marked in green, are now marked in yellow.
- The number of crew members required to patch holes has been significantly reduced.
- A couple of bugs have been fixed.
Naval Hurricane update for 27 December 2022
Version 0.103a. Preemptive holes patching
Patchnotes via Steam Community
