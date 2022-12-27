 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Naval Hurricane update for 27 December 2022

Version 0.103a. Preemptive holes patching

Share · View all patches · Build 10218581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Preemptive holes patching has been added. Holes can now be patched even if they haven't caused floods yet.
  • The mechanics of estimating the distance delta between ships, which is used by the AI, have been slightly changed. Distance estimation error now decreases slightly with each turn as ships get closer or farther away.
  • The buoyancy calculation method in the main menu scene has been changed to a faster one (the same as used in the battle 3D scene).
  • ‘Underwater blur’ slider has been added to the Settings UI.
  • Increased the maximum zoom out distance and the default zoom out distance for the camera that follows projectile salvos.
  • In case of a miss, the waiting interval has been increased before switching from the camera following salvos to the ship's camera.
  • The minimum problem level and the minimum module damage, which were previously marked in green, are now marked in yellow.
  • The number of crew members required to patch holes has been significantly reduced.
  • A couple of bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link