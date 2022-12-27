 Skip to content

Super Lesbian Animal RPG update for 27 December 2022

SLARPG v1.0.6 Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thankfully the universe listened and I didn't have to put out a patch on Christmas! Boxing day, on the other hand...

v1.0.6 Changelog:

  • Fixed a minor logic error with the sand levels in the Neon Labyrinth that could be caused if you tried to loop all the way back around the dungeon without using the first accessible sand switch.
  • Fixed the hologram of Javis in the Neon Labyrinth hub potentially causing the wrong Quest Log objectives to be displayed if inspected again later.
  • Fixed an error with the setup of a minecart puzzle that could allow the player to get stuck.
  • Other minor fixes.

