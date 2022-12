We have fixed an install script error that caused CAOS to hang on load for some users. If you experienced the error, follow the quick steps below to make sure you get a fresh install to fix the problem:

Right click CAOS in your steam library >> Manage >> Uninstall. Reinstall the game Everything should work.

Have a happy New Year and a special thanks to the players who brought this error to our attention and helped us troubleshoot it.