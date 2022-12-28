 Skip to content

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 28 December 2022

v3.9.5 now available!

Buriedbornes - Dungeon RPG update for 28 December 2022

v3.9.5 now available!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Improvements
  • Changed the structure of the title screen and set up a settings screen.
  • Reflected translated volunteer text.
  • Changed to link to the event shop by touching the currency field on the season screen.
  • Changed so that the number of gold shards acquired is displayed in the purchase history of the gold shard purchase screen.
  • Added a “Full Screen” option in the Settings screen.
  • Changed so that the previous window maximization state is retained.
Fixes
  • Fixed an issue where the ability “Surprised Box” would not function properly.
  • Fixed an issue where the main mission using the camp item “Torch” could not be completed.
  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze/crash in some cases.
  • Fixed an issue where the text would not display when the game is launched.
  • Fixed a case where the game would freeze/crash at certain points during offline mode.
  • Fixed some text.

