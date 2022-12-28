v3.9.5 now available!

Improvements
- Changed the structure of the title screen and set up a settings screen.
- Reflected translated volunteer text.
- Changed to link to the event shop by touching the currency field on the season screen.
- Changed so that the number of gold shards acquired is displayed in the purchase history of the gold shard purchase screen.
- Added a “Full Screen” option in the Settings screen.
- Changed so that the previous window maximization state is retained.
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the ability “Surprised Box” would not function properly.
- Fixed an issue where the main mission using the camp item “Torch” could not be completed.
- Fixed an issue where the game would freeze/crash in some cases.
- Fixed an issue where the text would not display when the game is launched.
- Fixed a case where the game would freeze/crash at certain points during offline mode.
- Fixed some text.
Changed files in this update