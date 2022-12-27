 Skip to content

Wayward Terran Frontier: Zero Falls update for 27 December 2022

Error exceptions for rendering crashes

Share · View all patches · Build 10218329 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

had a few rendering based crashes, so i've fixed the crashes that came up and also added crash logging for those exceptions so it will be easier to find them in the future

