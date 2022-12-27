 Skip to content

Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded update for 27 December 2022

New table: Rydes

Table layout, rules and logic changes:

  • New table: Rydes - You are in the driver's seat and your passengers need rydes!

Other changes:

  • Minor bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Windows Content Depot 678311
  • Loading history…
MacOS Depot 678312
  • Loading history…
