Patch 0.5.19.27

CORRECTIONS
- Command to open the trunk of the car did not work in some situations;
- NPC cars could be found around town with the trunk open;
- In some situations, the car radio music would turn off by itself;
- Problem of duplicated music on car radios;
- Changed the standard of radios to play in only one car, thus aiming to optimize system resources;
- Fixed some imperfections in the Omota Carnation car;
- Fixed some visual imperfections of some car bodykits;
- Workshop camera did not focus correctly on the chosen part;
- Some vehicles were spawning in random locations.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Added variations of dirt and wear on cars;
- Rework on optimization models far from trees presented a funneled look;
- Collisions on some drafting objects have been improved and optimized;
- Rework on bodykit parts that conflicted with the sound system;
- Added sound system in police vehicles;
- When crossing the limit of the map with a vehicle, the vehicle now returns to the previous point; with the cruising speed canceled, and the problem of falling into the limbo of the map in some situations has also been fixed.
