171 update for 26 December 2022

Patch 0.5.19.27

171 update for 26 December 2022 · Patch 0.5.19.27 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

CORRECTIONS

  • Command to open the trunk of the car did not work in some situations;
  • NPC cars could be found around town with the trunk open;
  • In some situations, the car radio music would turn off by itself;
  • Problem of duplicated music on car radios;
  • Changed the standard of radios to play in only one car, thus aiming to optimize system resources;
  • Fixed some imperfections in the Omota Carnation car;
  • Fixed some visual imperfections of some car bodykits;
  • Workshop camera did not focus correctly on the chosen part;
  • Some vehicles were spawning in random locations.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Added variations of dirt and wear on cars;
  • Rework on optimization models far from trees presented a funneled look;
  • Collisions on some drafting objects have been improved and optimized;
  • Rework on bodykit parts that conflicted with the sound system;
  • Added sound system in police vehicles;
  • When crossing the limit of the map with a vehicle, the vehicle now returns to the previous point; with the cruising speed canceled, and the problem of falling into the limbo of the map in some situations has also been fixed.

