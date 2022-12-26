Card Survival: Tropical Island - Chinese Official Release

Hello everyone and Merry Christmas to you all!

We're happy to announce that Card Survival: Tropical Island is now officially out in Chinese!

As of now, the Chinese branch has been merged with the Main one and the game should now feature an option to switch languages and be able detect your language automatically (if it's Chinese). We will be adding more languages to the options as we get to them. 🙂

The android version of the game will now also feature Chinese!

The localisation process has been a great experience. We have learned a lot about translating the game into other languages and gotten to meet many great people. We would like to take this opportunity to thank IC, uucky, E_Lizard, FengQ and changtao for all their help moderating the localisation process and for all their help in getting Card Survival to reach people in China. You guys have gone above and beyond!

Thank you and all of the translation volunteers for helping make Card Survival a reality in China! ❤️

And to all our Chinese players out there, thank you for giving Card Survival a chance! We know our graphics and interface are not the best and we still have a lot to improve, but thanks to your support this is something we will be able to keep doing!

Remember you can leave any feedback or suggestions to help us improve the game right here on the steam forums!

On other more general news, we're still working hard on the performance update trying to get it ready for the end of the year. This has kept us quite busy so we're a bit delayed with some of our other things like localisation in other languages or our iOS release. That said, we believe we should be able to do all these things in January.

That's all for now people!

Have a nice week!

P.S.: We hadn't originally planned it but we added a new special perk as a Xmas gift!