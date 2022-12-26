 Skip to content

ICEwall update for 26 December 2022

Version 1.3.1: Fixed soft-lock bug with gifts

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed the bug with soft-lock happening on rare special cases with gifts. This was a hard to replicate bug. Please let me know if it happens again after this patch!

Sorry to everyone who had their runs ruined because of this bug!!!

