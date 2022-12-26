 Skip to content

Backrooms Mainframe update for 26 December 2022

Movement patch

Build 10217744

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Further fixed a bug regarding movement in multiplayer.
-Made items delete correctly once picked up to prevent item duping.

