Fixed the Load Tape Bug after "Quit to Menu" (Load Tape requires restart of the game, so the button was changed to Quit Game).
Note bug fixed (couldn't close a specific note).
The Backrooms: Lost Tape update for 26 December 2022
Update Notes for Dec 26 - Bug Fixes
