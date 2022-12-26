 Skip to content

The Backrooms: Lost Tape update for 26 December 2022

Update Notes for Dec 26 - Bug Fixes

Build 10217737

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed the Load Tape Bug after "Quit to Menu" (Load Tape requires restart of the game, so the button was changed to Quit Game).

  • Note bug fixed (couldn't close a specific note).

