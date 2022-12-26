- Fixed some issues around rooms not handling errors well
- Added a lot more logging to the server
- Added more error messages sent to the client when things go wrong on the server
- Fixed an issue with first turn randomization
- Setup a system to automatically clean up rooms that fail to start after 2 minutes (should prevent you from being locked out of the game)
- Fixed an issue with the AI when it fails to create a play. Instead of hanging for the rest of its turn it will just immediately end it's turn if it failed to create any plays
Deck Defenders update for 26 December 2022
Server Stability Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
