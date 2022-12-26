 Skip to content

Deck Defenders update for 26 December 2022

Server Stability Update

Build 10217693

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some issues around rooms not handling errors well
  • Added a lot more logging to the server
  • Added more error messages sent to the client when things go wrong on the server
  • Fixed an issue with first turn randomization
  • Setup a system to automatically clean up rooms that fail to start after 2 minutes (should prevent you from being locked out of the game)
  • Fixed an issue with the AI when it fails to create a play. Instead of hanging for the rest of its turn it will just immediately end it's turn if it failed to create any plays

Changed files in this update

