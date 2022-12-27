 Skip to content

Peglin update for 27 December 2022

v0.8.17 Bugfix Patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • A memory leak has been fixed in the Trajectory Prediction System.
  • Slime-Only Pegs now grant Swashbucklorb's bonus damage if they contain coins.
  • PegBuffs have been clamped between -999 and 999 to avoid visual bugs in extreme cases
  • Tutorial popups no longer break orb firing with Keyboard and Mouse.
  • Multiballs no longer continue to trigger morbid effects on moving pegs after leaving the peboard
  • Orboros discard self-damage now respects Puppet and Intentional Oboe damage mitigation
  • Minecart Scenario navigation has been changed to remain difficult but not (practically always) force you to the right (I can't navigate left, I'm not an ambinavigator!)
  • Curse of the Peglin King should now alternate its shot power as described.
  • Shot Prediction has been fixed with the Dodgy Shortcut relic, further improvements to the prediction display are on their way
  • Peglinero's Pendant has been changed to be a Rare Relic
  • Dying with the map open no longer results in a broken (and scrollable) camera
  • The toggle speedup mouse button no longer has to be clicked twice to return to the sped up state in subsequent runs.

Happy holidays!

