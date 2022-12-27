v0.8.17 Bugfix Patch notes

- A memory leak has been fixed in the Trajectory Prediction System.
- Slime-Only Pegs now grant Swashbucklorb's bonus damage if they contain coins.
- PegBuffs have been clamped between -999 and 999 to avoid visual bugs in extreme cases
- Tutorial popups no longer break orb firing with Keyboard and Mouse.
- Multiballs no longer continue to trigger morbid effects on moving pegs after leaving the peboard
- Orboros discard self-damage now respects Puppet and Intentional Oboe damage mitigation
- Minecart Scenario navigation has been changed to remain difficult but not (practically always) force you to the right (I can't navigate left, I'm not an ambinavigator!)
- Curse of the Peglin King should now alternate its shot power as described.
- Shot Prediction has been fixed with the Dodgy Shortcut relic, further improvements to the prediction display are on their way
- Peglinero's Pendant has been changed to be a Rare Relic
- Dying with the map open no longer results in a broken (and scrollable) camera
- The toggle speedup mouse button no longer has to be clicked twice to return to the sped up state in subsequent runs.
Happy holidays!
