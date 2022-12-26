 Skip to content

Wizard's Wheel 2 update for 26 December 2022

Update Notes: v0.10.46

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FEATURES:

  • Two instruments (Dragon Sinew and Silken String) have buffed effects.
  • Indicators added for Gold and Experience Potions. (CHECK BELOW!)

FIXES:

  • High level checks for heroes should now process correctly for idle levels gained.

  • Camping will no longer remove/prevent poisons from special timelines.

  • Rage status effects should no longer stack.

  • Try some gold/experience potions with these Promo Codes: 'Wise man say' and 'All that glitters'

  • Check the Discord for additional update news or helpful tips!

