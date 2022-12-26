Update Notes: v0.10.46

FEATURES:
- Two instruments (Dragon Sinew and Silken String) have buffed effects.
- Indicators added for Gold and Experience Potions. (CHECK BELOW!)
FIXES:
-
High level checks for heroes should now process correctly for idle levels gained.
-
Camping will no longer remove/prevent poisons from special timelines.
-
Rage status effects should no longer stack.
-
Try some gold/experience potions with these Promo Codes: 'Wise man say' and 'All that glitters'
-
Check the Discord for additional update news or helpful tips!
