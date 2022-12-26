There was an issue I just discovered in which AA1 couldn't be perfected properly. That issue has now been fixed, sorry if you have experienced issues with this. Also, quite a few people have asked for a third person view when driving, and it is now accessible in the game! There are new instructions inside the Training level that show how to do so.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 26 December 2022
v1.043 - AA1 patch, Third-person view
Patchnotes via Steam Community
