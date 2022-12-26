 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 26 December 2022

v1.043 - AA1 patch, Third-person view

Share · View all patches · Build 10217556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There was an issue I just discovered in which AA1 couldn't be perfected properly. That issue has now been fixed, sorry if you have experienced issues with this. Also, quite a few people have asked for a third person view when driving, and it is now accessible in the game! There are new instructions inside the Training level that show how to do so.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link