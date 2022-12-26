- Nuclear reactors in bases,
- Empty flags to mark depleted deposits,
- A monument to mark excavated artifact,
- Improved interface,
- Improved windows,
- Improved smart-help system,
- Auto emergency flip when the ship is capsized,
- Many minor fixes.
Space Moonshiner update for 26 December 2022
Christmas update + Auto Flip
