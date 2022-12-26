 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Moonshiner update for 26 December 2022

Christmas update + Auto Flip

Share · View all patches · Build 10217527 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Nuclear reactors in bases,
  • Empty flags to mark depleted deposits,
  • A monument to mark excavated artifact,
  • Improved interface,
  • Improved windows,
  • Improved smart-help system,
  • Auto emergency flip when the ship is capsized,
  • Many minor fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link