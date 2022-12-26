 Skip to content

Game Of Seven update for 26 December 2022

1.1.5

Build 10217516

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Points are no longer deducted upon losing a game. Points are only added when winning, depending on the win type.
  • Added visual enhancements.
  • The Deluge cinematic and points reset on January 1st of each year.
  • Added Holy Seat reward after passing the 7th Heaven.
  • Bug fixes and user experience enhancements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1829762
Depot 1829763
