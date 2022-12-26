- Points are no longer deducted upon losing a game. Points are only added when winning, depending on the win type.
- Added visual enhancements.
- The Deluge cinematic and points reset on January 1st of each year.
- Added Holy Seat reward after passing the 7th Heaven.
- Bug fixes and user experience enhancements.
Game Of Seven update for 26 December 2022
1.1.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
