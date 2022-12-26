- Added Stage Completion achievements.
- Added Pacifist achievement.
- Added quick boss slaying achievements.
- Added daily challenge: Haunted.
- Made the Serpent slightly faster.
- Made the Desert boss stronger.
- Fixed Desert boss sound bug.
HellEscape update for 26 December 2022
More achievements and minor fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
