HellEscape update for 26 December 2022

More achievements and minor fixes

  • Added Stage Completion achievements.
  • Added Pacifist achievement.
  • Added quick boss slaying achievements.
  • Added daily challenge: Haunted.
  • Made the Serpent slightly faster.
  • Made the Desert boss stronger.
  • Fixed Desert boss sound bug.

