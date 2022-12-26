 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 26 December 2022

0.8.46 has been released

Share · View all patches · Build 10217360 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • A sound is now played before the shotgun is fired.
  • Made it so that when an explosion hits while jumping, it does not blow up as loudly.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that sometimes the crosshair does not change.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1958061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link