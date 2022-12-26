0.8.46 has been released

Adjustments
- A sound is now played before the shotgun is fired.
- Made it so that when an explosion hits while jumping, it does not blow up as loudly.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that sometimes the crosshair does not change.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Adjustments
Bug Fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update