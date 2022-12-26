 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 26 December 2022

I Had To Move My Cat Off The Keyboard To Upload This Deck Patch

Build 10217004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new unlockable decks:
  • Soul Sorcery
  • High Roller

(That's probably all of them for initial release!)

  • Flintlock and Shotgun infusion traits now also grant durability loss reduction.

  • Added new designs for Archives floor rune traps.

  • Reworked how loot tables work. (Shouldn't affect gameplay much.)

  • Fixed killing living tomes in multiplayer causing an infinite loop and a crash. Hopefully. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh.)

  • Removed UI prompt for haunting allies in single player.

  • Bow prediction arc now accounts properly for user action speed and bow powershot window stats.

