I Had To Move My Cat Off The Keyboard To Upload This Deck Patch

- Added 2 new unlockable decks:
- Soul Sorcery
- High Roller
(That's probably all of them for initial release!)
Flintlock and Shotgun infusion traits now also grant durability loss reduction.
Added new designs for Archives floor rune traps.
Reworked how loot tables work. (Shouldn't affect gameplay much.)
Fixed killing living tomes in multiplayer causing an infinite loop and a crash. Hopefully. (Reported by Lazy Pharaoh.)
Removed UI prompt for haunting allies in single player.
Bow prediction arc now accounts properly for user action speed and bow powershot window stats.
