Nebulas Lasso update for 26 December 2022

Overall Balancing of the Characters

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG FIXES

-None

ADDED FEATURES
  • None
BALANCE
  • To help new players learn the game betterm, we reduced Rapid Fire Speed for the CPU opponent in Arcade Training Stage 8.
  • We noticed that the lack of counterplay to the invincibility shield of a returning opponent. So, we reduce return from Exeunt's Invincibility shield time from 3.1 -> 1.0.
  • To better balance characters we readjust Characters stats:

    Speed

    .Sha'Llal 7 -> 6
    .Ba Zaman 10 -> 8
    #Rate Of Fire
    .Qasim 'Rad 0.35 -> 0.45
    .Sha'Llal 0.6 -> 0.75
    #Heat Guage Deplete Rate Per Second
    .Sha'Llal 0.5 -> 0.6
    .Ba Zaman 0.05 -> 0.07
    #Instant Damage
    .Ba Zaman: 36 -> 33.5
    .Naaja: 41 -> 39.5
    #Special Expression Value
    .ZilZzal 9->8
    .Ba Zaman 8->10
    #Energy Cannon's Force Magnitude "knock back"
    .Sha'Llal 35 -> 30

REWORKS
  • We noticed that Qasim 'Rad's Special, Nebulas Arrow, is not menacing enough against quicker characters. So, we reworked his Special to grant him a boost in movement speed during it's duration.

