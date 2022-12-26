Overall Balancing of the Characters

BUG FIXES
-None
ADDED FEATURES
- None
BALANCE
- To help new players learn the game betterm, we reduced Rapid Fire Speed for the CPU opponent in Arcade Training Stage 8.
- We noticed that the lack of counterplay to the invincibility shield of a returning opponent. So, we reduce return from Exeunt's Invincibility shield time from 3.1 -> 1.0.
- To better balance characters we readjust Characters stats:
Speed
.Sha'Llal 7 -> 6
.Ba Zaman 10 -> 8
#Rate Of Fire
.Qasim 'Rad 0.35 -> 0.45
.Sha'Llal 0.6 -> 0.75
#Heat Guage Deplete Rate Per Second
.Sha'Llal 0.5 -> 0.6
.Ba Zaman 0.05 -> 0.07
#Instant Damage
.Ba Zaman: 36 -> 33.5
.Naaja: 41 -> 39.5
#Special Expression Value
.ZilZzal 9->8
.Ba Zaman 8->10
#Energy Cannon's Force Magnitude "knock back"
.Sha'Llal 35 -> 30
REWORKS
- We noticed that Qasim 'Rad's Special, Nebulas Arrow, is not menacing enough against quicker characters. So, we reworked his Special to grant him a boost in movement speed during it's duration.
Changed files in this update