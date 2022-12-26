 Skip to content

Bean and Nothingness update for 26 December 2022

Patch Notes -- Dec 26

Bugfixes
  • Converted all sound effects to a standard format to hopefully reduce instances of "buzzing".
Puzzles
  • "a thin line of slime": Fixed an unintended solution, and hopefully constrained the puzzle a tiny bit.

