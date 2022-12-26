Patch Notes -- Dec 26

Bugfixes
- Converted all sound effects to a standard format to hopefully reduce instances of "buzzing".
Puzzles
- "a thin line of slime": Fixed an unintended solution, and hopefully constrained the puzzle a tiny bit.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update