1227.22 Update

<UPDATE>
- The overall stamina and attack of the Knight has decreased slightly again.
- The problem of not recovering blood stream while using the Vampire weapon's Excessive Bleeding glyphs has been corrected.
- The problem of some cinematic videos without subtitles has been fixed.
- Rewards descriptions have been added to the region tooltip.
- Light has been added to indicate the location of the Sewer when the sewer is activated.
- The background music in the lobby will be changed after all the stories have progressed.
- Some artifacts, including Wyvern's Scale, have been fixed.
- Fixed some of the prefabs that were damaged during the engine update.
- Fixed some effects that became too bright after the engine update.
<BALANCE>
- The damage range of Vampire general attacks has been reduced by 0.25 meters.
- The balance of the cursed relics has been adjusted slightly.
- Adjusted the HP of the Regional Supervisors.
