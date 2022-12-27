 Skip to content

Nightfall Comes update for 27 December 2022

1227.22 Update

Build 10216922 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
<UPDATE>
  • The overall stamina and attack of the Knight has decreased slightly again.
  • The problem of not recovering blood stream while using the Vampire weapon's Excessive Bleeding glyphs has been corrected.
  • The problem of some cinematic videos without subtitles has been fixed.
  • Rewards descriptions have been added to the region tooltip.
  • Light has been added to indicate the location of the Sewer when the sewer is activated.
  • The background music in the lobby will be changed after all the stories have progressed.
  • Some artifacts, including Wyvern's Scale, have been fixed.
  • Fixed some of the prefabs that were damaged during the engine update.
  • Fixed some effects that became too bright after the engine update.
<BALANCE>
  • The damage range of Vampire general attacks has been reduced by 0.25 meters.
  • The balance of the cursed relics has been adjusted slightly.
  • Adjusted the HP of the Regional Supervisors.

